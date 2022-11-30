COLUMBIA — MU will dedicate a MizzouRec basketball court to Coach Ron Lykins during a ceremony on Friday, honoring his leadership and achievements for MU's team and Team USA in the Paralympic Games.
Lykins holds the title of winningest coach in international competitions in United States Wheelchair Basketball history. According to the MU News Bureau, Lykins is the only coach in Paralympic history to lead both men and women's teams to gold (the former in 2016 and 2020, the latter in 2004 and 2008).
He retired from Team USA in 2021 after earning a total of 12 gold medals and five silver medals.
Now, his focus is on leading MU's wheelchair basketball team, which has already won nine Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball Classics since Lykins began coaching in 2009. He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in November.
The ceremony will take place at MizzouRec around 6:15 p.m. following the 5 p.m. Mizzou vs. Arizona wheelchair basketball game.