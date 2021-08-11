COLUMBIA − University of Missouri officials will officially introduce Desiree Reed-Francois, Mizzou Athletics' new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Speakers include Darryl Chatman, chair of the University of Missouri Board of Curators, Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri, and Reed-Francois.
The press conference will take place at the Walsworth Family Columns Club, which is on the east side of Memorial Stadium
KOMU 8 will stream the conference in the above media player, on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and the KOMU 8 apps on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire.