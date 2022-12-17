COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball player Lauren Hansen is from Long Island, New York. She was all state and all conference in high school, averaging over 27 points per game.
This year, she's the team's second-leading scorer, averaging just under 15 points per game.
Hansen's game has improved during her career at Missouri as she is now averaging career highs in every statistical category. Hansen, a senior, said this team can do great things.
"I just feel like we've gone I've gone through so much," Hansen said. "And we've gone through so much the last couple of years that it's just kind of like, we have so much to prove this year."
Hansen has been training for this ever since she was a kid. Basketball trainer Ralph Rosetti said watching her grow has been special.
"Lauren's evolved more as a person than basketball can ever do. Lauren has always been a top player. It's nothing that that I've done to help her basketball wise, she's put in the work for it. It's what she has become as as a as a young woman now," Rosetti said. "I think the biggest change in her is is the maturity of being confident, who she is as a woman on and off the floor."
Hansen said New York made her into the person she is today.
"I just feel like I'm very competitive," Hansen said. "And like, I like to be intense. And I feel like that just comes from growing up in New York and just playing basketball in the city."
Hansen played club basketball for Exodus NYC and even got the club's name tattooed on her leg. For her, the team was a major part of her life.
"It was just like, basically, my family growing up, like a huge part of who I am and taught me so many different things. So just got a tattoo on my leg, because [it] just meant so much to me, and it kind of made me who I am."
Thomas Davis, executive director at Exodus NYC, said even from a young age Hansen was special.
"I got a phone call, like, 'Hey, you got to come see the sixth grader.' And [I] went out there to go watch your [her] workout, Davis said. "And it was kind of like, you can see it from 12 years old, she just had it. She wanted it, she had it."
Hansen was one of the first players to go through the Exodus NYC program, as she was 12 years old playing against girls who were part of the U17 team.
"I could say she's the real reason why the program is where it is today," Davis said. "I don't know if things would have progressed or gotten to this point if she wasn't around at that time."