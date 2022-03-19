DETROIT - Freshman Keegan O'Toole became the ninth individual from the University of Missouri wrestling program to win a national title Saturday night inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
O'Toole defeated the returning NCAA champion, Shane Griffith, in a close 6-5 final at 165 pounds. O'Toole finished his season undefeated at 24-0.
"I was ready to throw down, no matter what the circumstances were," O'Toole said. "I knew that going into the match, it didn't matter how I was feeling; I had to find a way."
O'Toole trailed 4-2 at one point in the second period, but earned points from a reversal, riding time and a third-period takedown to seal the win.
Missouri ended its 2021-22 season in ninth place at the NCAA Championships. This tournament marked the seventh consecutive season the Tigers finished in the top 10.
Missouri head wrestling Brian Smith said he's proud of his team and the fight they showed in each match.
"Seven straight seasons finishing in the top 10 isn't an easy thing. We still have a lot of room to grow and I'm so excited for next year and the future of Tiger Style," Smith said.
Mizzou's team received multiple All-American honors, including O'Toole. Freshman Rocky Elam also took home his second consecutive All-American award, finishing in fourth.
Here's what the rest of the leaderboard looked like:
Penn State towered over the teams in the championship with 131.5 points. Michigan secured second place with 95.0 and Iowa managed to get third with 74.0 points.
Other competitors were from Arizona State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Cornell, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State.
For the latest updates on Mizzou wrestling, visit MUTigers.com.