COLUMBIA − University of Missouri wrestler and former Hickman Kewpie Jeremiah Kent was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday morning.
This is the first weekly honor for Kent, and the fifth for Mizzou Wrestling this season.
We used up all our creative caption ideas the last two weeks. 3⃣ 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 @Big12Conference WOTWs😤#TigerStyle🐯 pic.twitter.com/el5EJU06C8— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 22, 2022
Kent defeated No. 7 Marcus Coleman from Iowa State during MU's 17-16 loss on Feb. 16. This was Kent's first win over a ranked opponent this season, and the highest-ranked opponent he has ever defeated.
Kent started the match with an early lead and then held off Coleman through the second and third periods. Coleman had a late-round comeback but Kent held him off to earn the win.
“It was a real big win for Jeremiah,” head coach Brian Smith said. “It was his first big top-10 win and I’m excited to see this help his confidence going into the Big 12 Championships.”
Kent is the fourth Tiger to be named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week, and the third in a row, following Sean Harman and Keegan O'Toole.