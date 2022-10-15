COLUMBIA - A senior cross country runner at MU is honoring his late father as he embarks on his final year as a Tiger.
Marquette Hanson lost his father to pancreatic cancer this past summer and changed his last name from Wilhite to Hanson to honor him. He said that this was the best way to honor his father's legacy.
"He had already adopted me when I was a kid," Hanson said. "And I just never officially changed my name. And so whenever that happened, the only way I could think of to honor his legacy was to change my name to make sure that everybody knew when I had the successes and whenever I do well on the track, off the track and academics, or whatever it is in my career going forward, that I honor his name and let everybody know that surely I am a Hanson."
Hanson said his father made him into the man he is today.
"If it wasn't for him, I would be a totally different human being," Hanson said. "I wouldn't have the drive or the focus that I had."
For the Missouri cross country team, this is their first year with new head coach Lindsey Anderson. Hanson says Anderson has had a good effect on the team thus far.
"I think a new coach was actually needed in a way that it was a good fresh restart for the team," he said. "Having things operate a different way, I think, for me personally has been really refreshing."
Anderson talked about how important Hanson has been to the team, especially during races. He's ran the fastest times for the men's cross country team in both of their home meets this year, the Mizzou XC Opener and the Gans Creek Classic.
"He's learned and grown a lot, and I think that all of those things have made him just a better athlete in general," Anderson said. "But also [he's] just a more understanding teammate, a better person and just someone who they feel like they can look up to and know that he's going to get the job done when it counts."
She added that getting to know Hanson has been a fun experience.
"I see a lot of myself in some of these athletes, especially more quiet. You know, I was a very stubborn athlete, I was pretty driven, in a sense," Anderson said. "He's a little bit smarter than I was at his age. As far as running goes, he's very knowledgeable. He knows about what his body needs."
Hanson's teammates have helped him in his time of need, according to sophomore Isabelle Christiansen.
"I think the team did a good job in supporting him during that time," Christiansen said. "So you know, just like checking in and stuff. We all had t-shirts made, just stuff like that."
Christiansen said this season will just mean more for Hanson.
"I definitely think he's going to be really successful this year," she said. "And I think a big part of it is that he wants to honor Don, his dad."
Hanson's message - "Long live Donald Hanson."
The cross country team has four more races this year, including the NCAA Midwest championships on Nov. 11 at the Gans Creek cross country course.