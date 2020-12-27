COLUMBIA- The Music City Bowl matchup between Missouri and Iowa is officially cancelled, as announced by Mizzou on Sunday afternoon. Mizzou announced that an increase in COVID-19 cases within the Missouri program is forcing Mizzou to pause the program until January 2nd, three days after the scheduled contest in Nashville. Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk called the rise in cases over the past eight days "significant" in a press release.
"Our student-athletes have been extremely diligent in following all of the SEC's COVID-19 testing protocols since returning to campus back in the summer," said Sterk in the press release.
"However, this eight-day uptick within our program is significant and has made it impossible for us to play in the bowl game, which I know comes as a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaches and fans, who were excited about the opportunity to play a great Iowa team in Nashville."
"We experienced a high number of positive cases in the past seven days that have affected support staff, staff and players," said head coach Eliah Drinkwitz at a news conference announcing the cancellation.
"We have followed CDC guidelines to extremes," added Drinkwitz. "We've tested as in the SEC protocol. We've rapid antigen tested on top of what was standard protocol and we've done everything we could to try and prevent an outbreak. But we came up short on this one and ultimately that rests with me."
Mizzou traced the source of the outbreak to several cases that were discovered upon return from their road game at Mississippi State to close the regular season on December 19th. Drinkwitz took exception with fans on social media who blamed the team's decision to allow players to return home for the holiday season as the reason for the outbreak. Drinkwitz stressed that only healthy players were allowed to leave town.
"If there's anybody to blame for this it would fall on my shoulders as the head coach and the leader of the organization," said Drinkwitz. "It is by no means our players' fault."
"For us to be belittled or beleagured on social media or players to be challenged because they went home for Christmas is unfair."
"Our staff and players wanted to forge on," said Drinkwitz. "We were committed to trying to do everything possible. This has nothing to do with total numbers, scholarship numbers or anything like that. This is a local/county health and doctors' decision that we posed a public health risk if we were to continue to practice and move forward."
Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported there will be no new opponent found for Iowa as Missouri's outbreak comes just three days before the scheduled December 30th game at Nissan Stadium.
Missouri finishes its first season on head coach Eliah Drinkwitz with a (5-5) record.