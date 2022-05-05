COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri will start a national search for a new women's golf coach while head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer transitions into a new role.
Mizzou Athletics announced Thursday Priesmeyer will take over a new development role in the athletic department.
Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois thanked Priesmeyer in a news release for her years of coaching.
"Coach Priesmeyer represented her alma mater with a high level of class as a player and coach and has positively impacted countless student-athletes' lives," Reed-Francois said. "We are grateful for her contributions not only to our students, but to the local community and to golf in Mid-Missouri. We are looking forward to Coach Priesmeyer moving into a new development role to contribute to all our student-athletes' successes."
Priesmeyer played golf for the Tigers from 1990 to 1994. She took over as head coach prior to the 2000-2001 season.
According to a news release, she coached the Tigers to 19 tournament wins and made nine regional appearances. She was named the 2004 Big 12 Coach of the Year, the 2005 Regional Coach of the Year and had 30 WGCA scholars.