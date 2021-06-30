After years of struggling against allowing college athletes to make money from their fame the NCAA finally lifted its prohibition on athletes cashing in on their name, image and likeness. The Association announced a temporary set of guidelines on Wednesday afternoon, one day before laws in 7 states were set to go into effect allowing the practice for those schools.
Official word from the NCAA. https://t.co/cp0cowx4Ib— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) June 30, 2021
The move came after the NCAA's Board of Directors voted in favor of the long-awaited change. There are some caveats to the new-found fiscal freedom of college athletes. For starters, the NCAA continues to ban any "pay for play" scenarios where a University pays an athlete strictly for their performance. Boosters are not allowed to "induce" a recruit to commit to a school in exchange for money. Schools are also prohibited from tying NIL payments directly to athletic performance like a bonus.
Schools and athletes will adhere to state laws where applicable. 20 states, including Missouri, have passed laws allowing college athletes to make money off of their name, image and likeness. Seven of those state laws go into effect on July 1st. Missouri's legislature has passed a law that still requires Governor Parson's signature that will go into effect on August 28th. Schools in state's without a NIL law will need to create their own rules that are consistent with NCAA guidelines.
Student athletes can now hire "professional services providers" to help them line up endorsements without violating NCAA rules as well.
Every $10 spent on fireworks gives you one ticket for a chance to win the shoes I hit my game winner at Wisconsin in!!! See you guys there!!!!❤️ #IndependenceDay https://t.co/fqPxAiEiCT— Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) June 30, 2021
Several athletes and organizations have already announced endorsement deals. Iowa men's basketball player Jordan Bohannon promoted an appearance at a fireworks stand promising to sign autographs and auction off a pair of game-worn shoes.
Tomorrow.Regardless of sport or rank, every student-athlete using Opendorse will receive a deal from @gopuff.Sign up: https://t.co/zCZgvO0qSv pic.twitter.com/Y2lX59eYNL— Opendorse (@opendorse) June 30, 2021
A company known as Opendorse that acts as a digital middle-man between organizations and individuals announced a pair of programs that will allow for a wide range of college athletes to capitalize on the NCAA ruling.
Nebraska college athletes will have the chance to opt-in to a “flat rate” program w/ a local restaurant chain. I’m hearing something similar may be in the works for #Mizzou. They also have a deal with Opendorse | College | https://t.co/uvtXVvmIXv https://t.co/8IaxEYYXAz— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) June 30, 2021
The first 100 college athletes in the state of Nebraska who sign up for a new program with a local fast food chain will be able to receive money for promoting the chain on their social media accounts. A similar deal for college athletes nationwide was also brokered by Opendorse to promote an order fullfillment company called Go Puff.