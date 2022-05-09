The NCAA Division I Board of Directors issued a new set of guidelines Monday intending to clarify the definition of "boosters" regarding Name, Image and Likeness deals for college athletes.
They specify that boosters and collectives, including recently-created companies designed to provide athletes at a particular school with endorsement deals, are prohibited from signing athletes to contracts contingent upon their attendance to a particular school. Essentially, boosters cannot pay athletes to play.
The board said schools that have egregiously violated these rules over the past ten months could face sanctions from the NCAA, but it is likely that enforcement will be applied to future violations.
"Our focus is on the future," board chair and University of Georgia president Jere Morehead said. "The new guidance establishes a common set of expectations for the Division I institutions moving forward, and the board expects all Division I institutions to follow our recruiting rules and operate within these reasonable expectations."
In recent weeks, coaches and administrators across college athletics have asked for more clarity on NIL rules and regulations. Current NCAA rules prohibit athletes from taking money as a recruiting inducement or as a reward for athletic performance.
Missouri legislators passed a law allowing college athletes to receive compensation from NIL deals last July.