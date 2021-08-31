COLUMBIA- Missouri football defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will coach on a college sideline for the first time since 2005 during Mizzou's season opener against Central Michigan on Saturday. He hopes his return will display all of the off-season work put in by his Tiger defensive unit.
"We're going to have our hands full, without a doubt," said Wilks, "so we've got to come ready to play. We've got to be disciplined in the things that we're doing. Assignment execution is going to be key for us, and fundamentals and technique, everything that we've been preaching."
The Tigers will operate under a new scheme implemented by Wilks, one which will use more zone coverage than last year. Without seeing any in-game execution yet, Wilks says it's hard to know what to expect.
"I definitely think it's unknown," said Wilks. "I really don't like to use the word 'fear' because when you have the proper preparation, that eliminates fear, and we're trying to do everything we can to prepare these guys the right way so when they step on the field, they're very confident."
But, that doesn't mean that there's no standard for his unit's play, even heading into the first game of the season.
"I think every coach is just looking for, you know, sound football," said Wilks. "I think when you have the first game... (there's) just a lot of mistakes. You know, not playing smart, doing different things, and I think you've got to, you know, you can't beat yourself. It's hard enough to win on Saturdays."
The Chippewas still do not have their quarterback situation sorted, as the battle between Washington transfer Jacob Sirmon and junior Daniel Richardson, who played in four games last year. In addition, star running back Kobe Lewis tore his ACL in training camp and will miss the entire season. But, Central Michigan still has proven playmakers in junior running back Darius Bracy and wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton.
"They move around quite a bit," said Wilks. "We talk about this all the time, the formation is talking to us. We've got to listen with our eyes, so we've got to identify where certain guys are aligned within the formation. He (Pimpleton) is definitely one. He is a game-changer when he gets the ball in his hands."
Mizzou hosts Central Michigan at Faurot Field this Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m.