COLUMBIA - Missouri women's golf coach Caroline Westrup announced the hiring of alumna Michelle Parrish as the team's new assistant coach earlier this week.
Parrish, previously known as Michelle Butler, is tied for the best single round in the women's golf program history and was second team all-SEC in 2016, where she helped lead the Tigers to the NCAA East Regional Championships.
"I could not be more excited to be back at Mizzou... it's a dream come true and a huge honor," Parrish said.
Parrish was previously at Columbia College where she started as an assistant and then became interim head coach of both the men's and women's teams in 2021. Her experience at CC helped prepare her for the role now at Missouri.
"You wear a lot of hats there, I feel at Columbia College, I learned very quickly kind of how to do everything," Parrish said.
Parrish explained that her experience coaching both men's and women's teams helped her better relate to her players.
"Being able to coach guys and girls, has really taught me how to relate to the players, how to push them, how to motivate them," Parrish said.
New head coach Westrup has emphasized recruiting golfers on an international level. While Parrish understands the importance of finding talent globally, she also hopes to make strides recruiting stars from the state.
"Getting those stars coming from Missouri will be huge, and protecting our state," Parrish said. "And trying to get those people to Mizzou, to help us win SEC's and win a national championship one day."
Parrish explained that she and coach Westrup's success on the collegiate stage will foster success within the program.
"Both of us combined, we really know what it takes to succeed at the highest level. And, Caroline's six of seven years on tour, she has been right in the meat of it for a lot of it. I think just that helps, having that knowledge, knowing what to practice, knowing how to push them," Parrish explained.
Parrish also praised Missouri's state-of-the-art golf facility at Old Hawthorne Country Club.
"Our facilities out there are incredible, so they are second to none in the country. I think anyone sees it when they come to Mizzou, it is just such a special place," Parrish said.
Parrish said her favorite part of Missouri women's golf as a student-athlete was the family atmosphere.
"I mean everybody is so kind, so welcoming here, and I felt that as soon as I stepped on campus when I took my visit here. It just felt like home," Parrish said.