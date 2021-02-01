KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet went one on one with new Mizzou Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks on Sunday's episode of Sports Xtra.  Wilks discusses his transition back to college football after 15 years in the NFL, what he learned during one season as the Head Coach of the Arizona Cardinals & more!

