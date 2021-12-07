The University of Missouri announced a new seating structure for Faurot Field coming in 2022 intended to group students and visiting fans in different areas. According to a news release from the Athletic Department, the students section will be combined in one corner in the northeast part of the stadium in sections 107-110 next to the rock "M".
Visiting fans will move from the 50 yard line behind the visiting bench on the east side of the stadium to the southeast corner. This will position visiting fans next to the tunnel where the visiting team runs on to Faurot Field.
"We want our opponents to know that Mizzou has a great home-field advantage and we are excited to take these steps to enhance the student experience and to better energize the atmosphere at football games," said Mizzou Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois in a news release.
Mizzou Athletics officials hope the moves will lead to a better atmosphere at Faurot Field. Additionally, moving the visiting fans will open up opportunities for Mizzou fans to buy season tickets at midfield on the east side of the stadium. The Athletic Department said that 281 current season ticket accounts will be affected by the changes and they are working with those fans to accommodate them.
"We recognize that these changes may cause an inconvenience to a small number of our fans and we appreciate their willingness to accommodate the continuing improvement to our gameday experience for the 2022 season and beyond," said Reed-Francois.
Mizzou's 2022 home opener is scheduled for September 17th against Abilene Christian.