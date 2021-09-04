COLUMBIA - The Tigers start the new season in the win column after a 34-24 win over the Central Michigan University Chippewas.
The Tigers offense showed real promise with great performances from starting quarterback Connor Bazelak and running back Tyler Badie.
In his first game starting in front of a crowd of over 20,000 people at Faurot Field, Bazelak went 21-31 for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Tyler Badie showed why he can be a great replacement for Rountree after running for 185 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown. His longest run went for 69 yards at the end of the fourth quarter.
Badie was dynamic in the passing game as well with 3 receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Mizzou's defense was a little shaky in the beginning of the game, which helped keep the Chippewas within a couple of scores throughout the game.
One of the shining stars for the Tigers' defense today was Rice linebacker transfer Blaze Alldredge who totaled 3.5 sacks. Mizzou linebackers last year combined only had 3.5 sacks. That is the most sacks by any Tiger football player since 2006.
Safety Shawn Robinson, who was the starting quarterback for Mizzou's first two games last year, ended up with a sack of his own toward the end of the game as well.