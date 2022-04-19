Mizzou men's basketball added yet another new face on Tuesday evening when former Clemson guard Nick Honor committed to the program.
Let’s get to work🤝 @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/DXM2jalZhN— Nick Honor (@NickHonor3) April 19, 2022
Honor averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game last year. He spent two seasons at Clemson after beginning his career at Fordham. Honor averaged 15 points per game and started every game of his freshman season, earning Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie honors.
After sitting out the 2019-20 season due to the NCAA's old transfer rules, Honor started 10 of 24 games during his first season at Clemson. He scored 8.1 points per game in 2020-21 while also dishing out 2.1 assists and grabbing 1.3 rebounds and steals per game. Honor started 25 of 33 games played last season.
Honor becomes the 8th player to commit to Missouri since new head coach Dennis Gates took over the program. He is the fifth Division 1 transfer to join the program along with Milwaukee guard DeAndre Gholston, Northern Iowa forward Noah Carter and Cleveland State guards Tre Gomillion and D'Moi Hodge.