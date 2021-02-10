OXFORD, Ms.- The 10th ranked Missouri men traveled to face a 10-8 Ole Miss after the Tigers' upset over Alabama on Saturday. Mizzou was looking for their fourth straight win after a 3-0 home-stand.
The Rebels and Tigers went toe-to-toe with opening threes, Dru Smith cashed Mizzou's for his first of three in the first half.
Ole Miss's Jarkel Joiner heated up for the Rebels, scoring 12 in the half with a final layup to take Ole Miss into the half 42-37. Ole Miss went on a 13-0 run towards the end of the 1st half into the early stages of the 2nd half to take control of the game.
"I think I called an early timeout and said guys let's go. Let's focus on what we're doing," said Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin. "But that has to be the leadership on the floor, and I say leadership that's all 5 guys on the floor to take pride in what they're doing. You have to say let's stop the bleeding and it didn't happen. You can't get consumed with the other stuff, stop the bleeding, take pride in defending and take one posession at a time and it just didn't happen."
Mizzou had a quiet offensive night with shockingly low numbers from Xavier Pinson with six points and Jeremiah Tilmon with six. Smith led the way with 17, but it was not enough for the firing Rebel offense.
Ole Miss had three players with double-digit points, Joiner leading with 21. The Rebels won handedly over Mizzou, 80-59.
The Tigers will seek to bounce back against a 15-5 Arkansas team this Saturday back at home in Mizzou arena at 3 p.m.