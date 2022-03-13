COLUMBIA - No. 8 Mizzou softball dropped two games in the doubleheader against No. 18 Tennessee Sunday. The Vols won the first game 13-4 in six innings and 5-4 the second game.
"Two disappointing games," head coach Larissa Anderson said. "It was not the Mizzou softball team that I've been seeing all year long. I can say a million things like first SEC game and, home crowd, like, there's a million different reasons, but they played in bigger games, and they have to be able to trust their preparation and trust their stuff, and, and really not given to the university. "
Game 1: Tennessee run rules Missouri 14-3 in six innings.
In the first inning, Vols' Ashley Morgan doubled to left center to score one. Then, Tennessee's Zaida Puni homered to left field to score three. Tigers Jordan Weber left after facing eight batters, allow 4 hits and four runs on 38 pitchers in the first inning.The Vols responded; Kiki Milloy hit a deep ball to center that bounced off the wall halfway back to the infield to score three-run inside the park homer in the fifth. The Vols would score five more on Mizzou's Emma Nichols in the sixth. Nichols went 1.2 innings with 39 pitches allowing six runs and recording against 13 batters.
Mizzou's Megan Schumacher replaced Weber. Schumacher went 3.2 innings with 61 pitches facing 18 batters allowing five hits and four runs.
Lair Beautae doubled down the infield line to score two Vols.
Mizzou tried to close the gap in the fourth. Vols' pitcher Erin Edmoundson had 99 pitches allowing two home runs.
"Edmoundson has real effective stuff, and she has a very unorthodox delivery, especially coming from the left hand side," Anderson said. "But she's really tough on lefties because she hides her to her release point."
Mizzou Kara Daly hit a solo home run to right field in the fourth. Daly has homered in every home game but one this year.
"Kara is so unbelievably talented," Anderson said. "She's a force of the play and her athleticism is ridiculous."
The Tigers hit another home off the bat of Riley Frizell in the fourth to cut Tennessee's lead to three. That was Frizell's second homerun of the season.
Mizzou was unable to answer in the bottom of the sixth, giving Tennessee the run-rule victory, 14-3.
Game 2: Tennessee wins a close one 5-4.
In the second game, Vols' Amanda Ayala scores on a Mizzou error in the first inning.
During the next three innings, Mizzou's Laurin Krings gave up three home runs in the circle. Tennessee's Madison Webber sent a two-run homer over the left field wall. Puni stepped up again for Tennessee with a solo homerun in the third. Ivy Davis rounded it out with a solo shot in the fourth.
The bats for the Tigers came alive in the bottom of the fourth. Alex Honnold doubled up the middle to score pinch runner Hannah McGivern. Kendyll Bailey singled up the middle to score Daly and Hatti Moore singled to the left side to score Honnold. The string of runs knocked out Vols' starting pitcher Bailey McCachren, who faced 15 batters and had 44 pitches with five hits and three runs.
Mizzou would continue their offense in the fifth inning. Tigers' Brooke Wilmes singled up the middle and Jenna Laird reached on a fielders choice causing Nicola Simpson to leave the game after 2 batters and 15 pitches two hits and one strikeout. Kim Wert hit a sav fly to left to score Wilmes, putting the Tennessee to only 5-4.
Krings pitched the entire game for Mizzou, giving up three home runs, tossed 114 pitches and threw five strikeouts.
"I felt like today we took a step back, all we get gotta get back to doing what we do well, and that's pitching the ball well and playing great defense and then scrapping out a couple of runs here and there," Anderson said.
Anderson says the softball team has got a tough week ahead including the doubleheader on Wednesday March 16.