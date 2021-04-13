COLUMBIA- The 19th ranked Missouri Tigers couldn't rally in the seventh with two runners on and lost 4-3, ending its 12-game winning streak in the Border War and falling to 29-10.
Catcher Hatti Moore did everything she could to keep the Tigers in it. She hit a two-run homerun in the 3rd, scoring Abby George and giving Mizzou a 2-1 lead. Moore lived on the bases, reaching in three of her four plate appearances.
Head Coach Larissa Anderson pulled starter Megan Shumacher for Sophie Dandola after allowing two bases runners in the top of the fifth, and the Kansas bats went to work. Dandola walked her first batter, and a pair of singles from Macy Omli and Sydnee Ramsey gave Kansas a 4-2 lead.
Casidy Chaumont singled in a run in the bottom of the 5th to cut things down to one. Kim Wert stepped up two batters later with the bases loaded and two outs. She would fly out, and the Tigers fail to get another runner home.
Kansas players stormed the field in celebration after Riley Frizell's final 7th inning popup with two runners on. Mizzou still leads the all-time series 70-44.
Mizzou stays home for a three game series with SEC rival Mississippi State April 16-18, before hosting the Kansas City Roos for a single game on April 20th. They look to end their longest losing streak of the season and pick up some key SEC wins to improve their 7-5 conference record.