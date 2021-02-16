ATHENS, Ga. - Mizzou men's basketball lost a big lead to Georgia on Tuesday in an 80-70 loss extending the Tigers' losing streak to 3 games.
It was the team’s second game without offensive weapon Jeremiah Tilmon, who remains on a leave of absence following the death of a family member. Forward Kobe Brown stepped up in Tilmon's absence, scoring a season-high 21 points. But Mizzou blew a 13 point second half lead fell to the Bulldogs 80 to 70.
"We had great energy, great gameplan, everything we were trying to do," said Head Coach Cuonzo Martin. "We couldn't maintain for whatever reason and just really execute what we were trying to do offensively."
Martin was referring to a wild second half swing that saw Georgia go on a 21-5 run, erasing Missouri's lead and sending the Tigers to (6-6) in SEC play on the season.
"We had a lot of mis-matches and I think we kind of took our time in the first half and we took advantage of them," said forward Parker Braun. "The second half we got sloppy, had a lot more turnovers and we kind of had bad transition defense and we kind of let it get away from us."
In the opening minutes of the second half, Georgia turned the ball over three times in their first three possessions. Mizzou took advantage, starting the half on a 9-0 run and extending the lead to 46-33.
"We did a great job moving it, getting really what we were looking for in the first half even into the second half," Martin said.
Then, the energy shifted. Eleven minutes into the second half the Bulldogs closed a 13 point gap, tying the game at 53.
"You put yourself in the position to win it on the road, you got to find away to win," Martin said. "We couldn't maintain for whatever reason."
Georgia attacked on defense to keep Missouri from finishing at the rim. The Bulldogs took the lead after hitting five of six 3-pointers in the half. It's one of many second half collapses the Tigers have had this season.
"I'd say it was just an execution issue, because I know first hand every person on our team wants to win," Brown Said. "What's going on is just executing and taking care of business."
Despite the losing effort, Brown stayed on his hot streak and lead all scorers on 8-15 shooting. He said it wasn't the stat he was looking for tonight.
"I mean, I just wanted the win honestly."
Brown became the fifth Tiger to lead the team in scoring in a game this season. Mizzou plays next on the road at South Carolina 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.