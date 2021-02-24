ORLANDO- No. 20 Mizzou softball beat No. 22 UCF Thursday evening in an offensive shootout, stretching their win streak to four.

The Tigers got the bats going in the second inning with a deep single from Alex Honnold, followed by a two-run shot by Emma Raabe.

The big bats continued with a Brooke Wilmes single up the middle, brought home by another two-run homer by Cayla Kessinger.

Hatti Moore followed with a solo shot of her own for good measure and Mizzou exits the second inning with a 5-0 lead.

Sophomore Jordan Weber pitched the Tigers through two scoreless inning until UCF blew it open with a three-run home run from Georgia Blair.

Coach Larissa Anderson kept the sophomore in the circle and UCF capitalized. Weber walked a batter before giving up another home run, tying the game 5-5 after three frames.

Mizzou answered behind the freshman, Jenna Laird, who tripled to left field. She was batted in for the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice by Wilmes.

The Tigers held onto their one run lead through three more frames to top a solid UCF, 6-5.

Up next, Mizzou travels to the South Alabama Tournament this weekend to face Middle Tennessee State twice, South Alabama, Northwestern State and SIUE in a five-game weekend.

First pitch against Middle Tennessee State is Friday at 3 p.m.

