ORLANDO- No. 20 Mizzou softball beat No. 22 UCF Thursday evening in an offensive shootout, stretching their win streak to four.
The Tigers got the bats going in the second inning with a deep single from Alex Honnold, followed by a two-run shot by Emma Raabe.
The big bats continued with a Brooke Wilmes single up the middle, brought home by another two-run homer by Cayla Kessinger.
Hatti Moore followed with a solo shot of her own for good measure and Mizzou exits the second inning with a 5-0 lead.
HIGHLIGHTS // No. 19/20 Mizzou picks up gritty win over No. 22 UCF#OwnIt🐯🥎https://t.co/Qo7RFGi5Af— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 25, 2021
Sophomore Jordan Weber pitched the Tigers through two scoreless inning until UCF blew it open with a three-run home run from Georgia Blair.
Coach Larissa Anderson kept the sophomore in the circle and UCF capitalized. Weber walked a batter before giving up another home run, tying the game 5-5 after three frames.
Mizzou answered behind the freshman, Jenna Laird, who tripled to left field. She was batted in for the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice by Wilmes.
The Tigers held onto their one run lead through three more frames to top a solid UCF, 6-5.
Up next, Mizzou travels to the South Alabama Tournament this weekend to face Middle Tennessee State twice, South Alabama, Northwestern State and SIUE in a five-game weekend.
First pitch against Middle Tennessee State is Friday at 3 p.m.