COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference announced No. 23 ranked Missouri softball team finished eighth in the conference for the 2023 season on Thursday.

The conference coaches gave Missouri 63 points in the annual pre-season poll. Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Kentucky ranked ahead of Missouri.  

Tigers look to build on its performance last season:

Missouri enters the season after hosting the NCAA Regional for the second consecutive year and making the SEC Tournament Championship game for the second time in program history. Missouri will look to extend their run of 15-straight NCAA appearances this season. 

Missouri had a 38-22 record in 2022 including a 12-11 SEC record. The team totaled 86 home runs in 2022, which ranks second all-time in program history, behind 91 homers in 2021. On the field, the Tigers had a .976 fielding percentage, which tied for second behind 2021's .979 fielding percentage. 

2022 NFCA Second Team All-Region honoree Jordan Weber and Laurin Krings return for the pitching staff. Both pitchers combined to shut out Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee to enter the the 2022 SEC Championship game. The Tigers will also return 2022 Golden Glove Recipient and NFCA All-Region shortstop Jenna Laird on the team. 

What is next for the Tigers: 

Fans can watch the team for free in the annual Black and Gold exhibition game on Feb. 4 at the Devine Pavilion at noon. Missouri opens the 2023 NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic Feb. 10-12 in Florida. 

