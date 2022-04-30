COLUBMIA, Mo. - No. 25 Missouri softball clinched an important conference series against Texas A&M Saturday, following the breakout performance by catcher Hatti Moore in the Friday night opener.
Moore, who was batting .159 coming into the game with three home runs, doubled her home run count in one game with three homers on the night. Her third home run came in thrilling fashion, an extra innings two-run walk-off to win the game 7-5.
Jordan Weber pitched all eight innings in the win.
In game two Saturday afternoon, Laurin Krings started in the circle and held the Aggies to seven hits and two run on the afternoon, with five strikeouts.
Kimberly Wert led the way for the Tiger offense with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the third inning. Emma Raabe singled to bring a in a run in the same inning.
Kara Daly lifted the ball out with a runner aboard to give Mizzou a 7-0 lead in the fifth.
Texas A&M picked up two runs in the sixth and seventh, but the Tigers put the game away in the top of the seventh to clinch the series.
Back-to-back SEC series wins is a sign of hope for Mizzou, who travels to mighty No. 6 Alabama next weekend for their season finale.
The Tigers will go for the sweep of A&M Sunday at 1 p.m. for Senior Day. Seniors being honored include Kendyll Bailey, Alexis Burks, Casidy Chaumont, Abby George, Emma Raabe, Kimberly Wert and Brooke Wilmes. Hatti Moore will also be recognized.