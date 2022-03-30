LAWRENCE, KS - No. 25 Missouri (19-12) looked to turn the key Wednesday in Lawrence, Kansas in the Border Showdown against Kansas (10-18) after suffering a sweep against Ole Miss over the weekend.
It would not go as the Tigers hoped out of the gate, highlighting more of what has been seen out of Mizzou the past three weeks: struggles in the circle and on defense.
Laurin Krings started in the circle for the Tigers and it took KU no time to adjust to her. The Jayhawks put up four runs in the first inning, all with no outs. Krings did not give up anything too powerful, but Kansas utilized a small-ball strategy to move the runners around.
Krings was done after one inning, and Emma Nichols took over in the circle.
In the third, the Mizzou bats came alive sparked by Kendyll Bailey who has broken out as one of the most consistent bats in the Tigers' lineup. She hit batted in her 20th RBI of the season against the Jayhawks. Three more scored on back-to-back infield errors, bringing the game even at 4-4.
Kansas responded quickly with their own four-run third inning, capped off by a three-run home run.
They added two more insurance runs in the sixth on an inside-the-park home run, which only happened because of a Mizzou error. Kansas took a 10-4 lead and just as quickly as she was called on, Nichols was relieved from her duties for the day.
Nichols was credited with the loss, making her 1-3 on the season. She gave up seven hits and six runs in 15 at-bats. Megan Schumacher pitched the remainder of the game for the Tigers.
Mizzou came back in the next frame scoring three more on a couple of singles from Alex Honnold and Gabi Deters to come within three, but it was not enough. One more run and some solid late pitching for the Hawks sealed the deal in Lawrence. Kansas won the Border Showdown 11-7.
The trajectory that Mizzou is on is troubling as they get into the meat of conference play. They find themselves somewhere they never expected to be: dead last in the SEC.
Typically the early-season non-conference games are where the elite teams work the kinks out so they hit their stride at the start of conference play. The Tigers looked all but there after their 16-4 start to the season.
But it all changed when the Vols came to town.
It was Tennessee nearly three weeks ago that exposed the weaknesses of the Tigers. The Vols exposed the wound, blowing Mizzou out in a 14-run showing. Then Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State poured salt in that wound the following weekend in the Mizzou Classic; and Ole Miss took what was left of the Mizzou defense the following weekend.
Which leaves the Tigers with the outcome they had Wednesday against a mediocre Kansas team.
Mizzou has the third lowest ERA in the SEC and fall in the bottom half of most statistic categories on offense and in the circle. This is not to overlook the powerhouse that is the Southeastern Conference in softball. But the Tigers have thus far fallen far short of their own expectations for the season.
Mizzou has slipped in the rankings a little more each week where it now finds itself holding onto a No. 25 spot. But the loss to Kansas Wednesday should be the final straw that makes the Tigers fall out of the rankings.
Mizzou has not been unranked since February 2020.
There is a lot of season left, but for being past the halfway point, Mizzou will need to figure something out fast if they still want to live out their goal of hosting an NCAA Super Regional.
They have one day of practice before they host the Gamecocks of South Carolina in a weekend series where the Tigers look to pick up their first conference wins of the season.