No. 8 Tigers return for home debut after nationally-ranked wins

COLUMBIA − No. 8 Missouri softball (12-4) returns to Columbia for its home debut Friday at 4 p.m. in the Mizzou Classic against St. Thomas.
The Tigers are coming off a three-week road trip in Leesburg, Florida and Cathedral City, California where they faced multiple national contenders. They went 3-2 in nationally-ranked matchups, with its biggest moment coming at the Mary Nutter Classic in California, against No. 5 Washington.
Mizzou sounded off against the Huskies at the plate, hitting three home runs, including a grand slam from fifth year Kim Wert, that sealed the run-rule victory, 10-0, in five innings.
WERT ALERT 🚨— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) February 26, 2022
A grand slam off the bat of @kimberly_wert puts the stamp on No. 19 Missouri's 10-0 (5 innings) upset of No. 5 Washington.#NCAASoftball x 🎥 @MizzouSoftball pic.twitter.com/T4kIly0DGd
Overall, the Mary Nutter Classic was an offensive clinic for the Tigers. They hit 10 home runs in the three-day event, picking up another highlight win against No. 9 Oregon.
Mizzou's ace Jordan Weber is 4-0 in the circle with the team best ERA of 1.59 relative to innings pitched.
Laurin Krings is 5-2 in the circle with a 2.81 ERA. She picked up her first no-hitter in the second weekend of the season against Bethune-Cookman. She and the Tigers shut them out 6-0.
Wert returns home leading the Tigers offensively with six home runs and 17 RBIs in their 16 games.
The Mizzou Classic will feature seven games over three days between Mizzou, Bradley and St. Thomas. Each team will play the others twice.
Friday March 4:
- 1 p.m. St. Thomas vs. Bradley
- 4 p.m. Mizzou vs. St. Thomas
Saturday, March 5:
- 10 a.m. Mizzou vs. Bradley
- 12:30 p.m. Mizzou vs. St. Thomas
- 3 p.m. Bradley vs. St. Thomas
Sunday, March 6:
- 10 a.m. St. Thomas vs. Bradley
- 12:30 p.m. Mizzou vs. Bradley
The Classic features a handful of mid-Missouri natives:
- Mizzou freshman outfielder Maddie Snider from Columbia (Rock Bridge High School)
- Bradley sophomore pitcher Camryn Shaller from Ashland (Southern Boone High School)
- Bradley senior infielder Camryn Monteer from Boonville (Boonville High School)
The last time the Tigers were at home, they played in front of three straight record crowds in the NCAA Super Regional against James Madison, a series Mizzou lost, bringing them just short of the Women's College World Series.
The Mizzou Softball Stadium is likely to be full again for opening weekend. Season tickets sold out back in January within 10 days of being announced.
According to graduate center fielder Brooke Wilmes, redshirt senior Casidy Chaumont and head coach Larissa Anderson, the goal and expectation this year is to host Super Regionals again and make it to the WCWS.