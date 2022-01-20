The 9th ranked Missouri wrestling team secured a 23-14 victory on the road against the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners.
Redshirt junior Allan Hart secured a tech fall over Jacob Butler, a crucial six-point swing in the early stages of the meet. The Tigers were able to score an additional tech fall when freshman Keegan O'Toole won over Troy Mantanona.
Redshirt sophomore and Hickman High grad Jeremiah Kent broke a late tie by winning via decision with two matches left, 6 to 4.
Then brothers Rocky and Zach Elam finished the meet with back-to-back decision victories to secure the dual win for the Tigers.
The Tigers have a quick turn around, as they host a conference duel meet against South Dakota State on Sunday.