OMAHA- The Mizzou Volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, who swept the Tigers 25-17, 25-20, 25-21. Playing what ended up being her final game in a Missouri uniform, Kylie Deberg led Missouri with 17 kills. Deberg was the only Tiger to register double-digit kills in the match while the Buckeyes featured three different players to register kills in double-figures. Emily London led the was for Ohio State with a double-double, picking up 13 kills and 10 digs.
"Ohio State's a really good volleyball team," said Missouri head coach Josh Taylor. "I don't think there was ever a point in the match where we were folding or gave up so I'm really proud of our girls today."
Mizzou's .164 team hitting percentage for the match was well below their season average of .269. The Tigers also had some key service errors just when they started to build momentum in the 2nd and 3rd sets. Mizzou finished with 8 total service errors in the match.
"We did everything we could to the best of our ability and that's what sports is. You do the best you can and you're either good enough or you're not," said Taylor. "It wasn't our day but I wouldn't change anything."
The loss brings Mizzou's marathon season to an end after nearly 6 months of competition. The SEC chose to delay the start of the volleyball season and play a split schedule between the Fall and Spring of only conference matches. Mizzou began practicing for the season on August 9th and played its first match on October 21st. Many coaches in the sport, including Mizzou's Taylor, have mentioned in recent weeks what a grind the season has been. College volleyball season typically begins in late August or early September with the regular season completed the week of Thanksgiving before the NCAA Tournament.
"It hasn't been fun," said Taylor. "It's been pretty difficult and I think it's just been relying on one another and finding support systems and allowing those people to help us through these moments."
"It's been an absolute grind and a lot of moments where I feel like, probably, a lot of people were trying to decide if they wanted to quit or not. And this group did it. They did a pretty awesome job over these past 9 months of being gritty."
Taylor added that summer workouts will be voluntary so players have a chance to rest up from the 9 month long season they just finished. Taylor is optimistic about the team he has coming back for the Fall of 2021.
"I'm pretty excited for the future," said Taylor. "We've got a really great group returning and we've got some studs coming in this summer and this fall so things are looking pretty good."