BIRMINGHAM, Al. − The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has unanimously voted to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, effective July 1, 2025, according to a news release from the conference.
The Sooners and Longhorns, which are both currently part of the Big 12, will begin competition in all sports for the 2025-26 school year.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey invited the universities in a meeting Thursday afternoon with the schools' presidents. The meeting was convened after the two universities submitted separate requests for membership invitations to the SEC on Tuesday.
"Today's unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC's longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas," Commissioner Sankey said. "I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school's membership interest."
The SEC will have 14 teams in total.