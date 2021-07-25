Drinkwitz talks SEC expansion, COVID vaccines, Fall Camp & more

COLUMBIA- Mizzou head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz joined Ben Arnet on Sunday night in KOMU-8's Studio 8A to discuss everything from SEC expansion rumors to encouraging Missourians to take the COVID-19 vaccine to his outlook on the 2021 season.

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you