Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Sooners will not have their second leading scorer for Saturday's NCAA Tournament game against Missouri. De'Vion Harmon tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Indianapolis. Kruger said the diagnosis was confirmed by a retest.
"We'll be without De'Vion," said Kruger at his press conference. "He's had a great year, made tremendous progress. Players have this as a goal, to play in the NCAA Tournament. I'm just so sad for De'Vion."
Nobody else in the OU program has been affected by contact tracing due to Harmon's positive test, according to Kruger. Kruger said Harmon is feeling fine and not experiencing symptoms. The earliest Harmon could return would be the second weekend of the Tournament if OU is able to advance that far.
"He challenged our guys to go win a couple, I guess, so he can get back for the second weekend," added Kruger
Harmon was second on the team this season averaging 12.9 points per game for Oklahoma. He had 4 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds in Oklahoma's win over Missouri last season in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.
"He's disappointed, of course," said Kruger. "He's in quarantine now, so no one sees him. That's another tough ten or eleven days for him."
"Other guys have to step up," add Kruger. "We've had two or three other occasions where we've been without players and guys have needed to respond and they get it. It's COVID. We've got that challenge again for Saturday."
Kruger said the team had not been able to determine when Harmon got sick. Oklahoma played Kansas last week in the Big 12 Tournament the day before the Jayhawks had to bow out of the tournament due to several positive COVID tests. Kruger said the Sooners could not be sure if Harmon contracted the virus during that game.
"The thought that crossed our mind was that there's no idea where it came from," said Kruger. "We're certainly not aware enough of the medical side of it to try to determine where he might have contacted it."
Missouri and Oklahoma meet in the 1st round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 6:25 pm CT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be televised on TNT.