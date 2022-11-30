COLUMBIA- A pair of Mizzou football players officially declared their intent to enter the NFL Draft on Wednesday. Senior safety Martez Manuel and senior defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire both announced they are leaving the program to pursue a career in the pro's. They both could have returned in 2023 due to the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manuel, a Columbia native, posted a lengthy message to Mizzou fans on Twitter thanking them for their support as he played college football for his hometown school.
"Since I moved to Columbia in the 8th grade this city has been an absolute dream to me," Manuel said in his post. "I grew up watching the Tigers and dreaming of the day I would be able to be out on Faurot Field."
"But now it's time to put my future on the forefront and begin the next chapter of my life."
Manuel added in his post that he will not play in Mizzou's upcoming bowl game.
McGuire was one of Mizzou's top pass rushers in 2022, finishing second on the team with 13 tackles for loss. He was fourth in the SEC with 7 sacks this season. McGuire just accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, an annual showcase for seniors hoping to be drafted into the NFL.
"After being recruited to Mizzou by Coach (Barry) Odom and Coach (Brick) Haley, all I wanted was an opportunity to be the best," said McGuire in a Twitter post. "After four years, my assignment is complete."
McGuire did not indicate in his post if he plans to play in Mizzou's bowl game. The Tigers should learn their bowl assignment and opponent on Sunday afternoon.