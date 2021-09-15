COLUMBIA - After a tough loss for the Tigers Saturday in Lexington against Kentucky, some players who spoke in a press conference Wednesday said every game is a new opportunity.
One offensive star from the game said Saturday's loss was not a set back.
"I think it's crucial for players to know that this does not define our season," said tight end Daniel Parker Jr., who had two touchdowns on Saturday night. "As a team, we showed great fight and great tenacity, we showed that no matter the score on the scoreboard, we're always going to fight for one another."
Parker Jr. joined the Tigers before the 2018 season, starting first at defensive end but quickly switching to tight end in the middle of training camp. Every year at Missouri, he adds more starts, yardage and touchdowns to his statistics, but Parker Jr. said the numbers are not what matter most to him.
"I step foot on the field and I thank God for allowing me to do it, that's one of the reasons I'm a player who does not care about scoring touchdowns or the glory and the fame," he said. "I'm fine with sitting behind because I know that God's work is the only work I'm here to do. I don't really care to be in the newspapers about touchdowns and stuff, as long as I'm doing God's work, I feel like I'm doing what needs to be done."
Parker Jr. has made a reputation for himself as a strong run blocker in rushing packages, earning the unofficial title of Missouri's best blocking tight end during his second season in 2019.
He showed-off this talent against Kentucky on Saturday with three blocks.
"I will say this, I had two touchdowns and three pancakes and those three pancakes meant a lot more to me than those two touchdowns," Parker Jr. said. "I take pride in blocking, that's what I do."
In the midst of his trending success as a tight end, Parker Jr. suffered a serious infection in his eye during 2020 Fall Camp. He spent two weeks in the hospital, undergoing multiple surgeries, and eventually losing all sight in his right eye.
When asked how the situation impacted his football career, Parker Jr. said it was a much needed reset.
"Growing up, I had a different kind of mindset, and as soon as that thing happened, I feel like God was telling me my life was moving too fast for something good," the tight end said. "I just needed to slow down and realize that he's God, and nothing is possible without him. Once I did that, the rest is history."
After putting the Tigers on the board thanks to a tight pass from quarterback Connor Bazelak late in the first quarter Saturday night, Parker Jr. would go on to be a key asset for the rest of the game.
When asked about how he connects with Bazelak in comparison to other top producers on the Tiger offense, like running back Tyler Badie, Parker Jr. said there's no sense of competition.
"The way our offense is ran, there are no plays that are specifically meant for anybody who he [Bazelak] may have a better connection with, it just always tends to work out that way," he said. "If Badie is just open, he's open, If I'm open, I'm open. That's usually how it goes."
The Missouri Football team will stay in Columbia this weekend to host 0-2 Southeast Missouri State on September 18 at 11:00am.