Parker, Mizzou men's golf win individual, team titles at Tiger Invitational

COLUMBIA — Missouri men's golf senior Jack Parker secured the Tiger Invitational individual title with a 66-68-69 (-13) performance, leading the Tigers to a 26-stroke team title win on Tuesday.
The Tigers finished under par as a team in all three rounds, with four Tigers earning individual top-ten finishes. Junior Charlie Crockett came in fourth place, shooting 67-70-70 (-9), while junior Yu-Ta Tsai went 70-67-72 (-7) to finish fifth. Sophomore Jack Lundin (-4) finished tied for eighth and senior Tommy Boone (-3) finished tied for eleventh, helping earn Mizzou's second consecutive Tiger Invitational win.
Parker, a Columbia native and Father Tolton alumnus, entered the final round with a one-stroke lead on the individual leaderboard. A three-under front nine served as a necessary start to a strong round, closing out the back nine at even par to set his own three-round personal record at Old Hawthorne, his longtime home course.
"It means everything," Parker said. "It's really, really cool, you know. It feels kind of full circle, being able to win my last regular season event as a Tiger here at the course I grew up on, and so it's pretty special."
Parker opened up his final round back nine with a birdie on the par 5 tenth, but back-to-back bogeys on 15 and 16 left him down one stroke with two holes to go. He regained his share of the lead with a birdie on 17, sinking a par putt on 18 for the victory after the other co-leader bogeyed.
"It was a bad tee shot on 15, sort of misjudged the wind on 16, but I was happy I was able to make a putt on 17 to tie it up," Parker said. "It was close, but it was exciting."
Parker is the second consecutive Mizzou golfer to win the Tiger Invitational individual title, following up Ross Steelman's winning effort last season.
"The whole game was firing on all cylinders," Parker said. "I didn't miss a lot of fairways, didn't miss a lot of greens, so yeah, I just sort of let what we've been working on happen."
Up next for the Tigers is the SEC Championship from April 20-24 at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.
"It's definitely some momentum," Parker said. "I think the whole team is playing really well right now, and we've just got to keep riding the wave."
