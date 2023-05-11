ARLINGTON, TX- The author's of two of Mizzou Football's biggest moments in program history earned a well-deserved honor on Thursday when former Head Coach Gary Pinkel and running back Tony Temple entered the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame. Both spoke glowingly of their experiences in helping Missouri to victories in one of the nation's oldest bowl games at the induction ceremony at AT&T Stadium.
"This whole thing is a bit overwhelming," said Pinkel, who was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.
Pinkel and Temple entered the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame with other luminaries of college football including former Ole Miss quarterback and 2-time Super Bowl Champion Eli Manning.
"And I'm so proud of this guy named Tony over there," said Pinkel pointing at Temple on the stage at AT&T Stadium. "He did a lot of great things and I'm very appreciative of that."
Temple led the Tigers to their first win at the Cotton Bowl of the Pinkel Era on January 1st, 2008 when he rushed for a Cotton Bowl Classic record 281 yards. He also scored a bowl record 4 touchdowns against Arkansas that day, leading the Tigers to a 38-7 win. It was the perfect cap to the first of five division championship seasons under Pinkel as the Tigers ended the 2007 season with a 12-2 record and ranked 4th in the final A.P. poll.
Temple wove a tapestry of the game with his words, describing how Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Chase Daniel altered the original game plan to give Temple more carries.
"Chase calls upstairs (to the coaches booth) and says, 'Tony's killing it right now... maybe we should just hand the ball off to him'. 281 yards later, 4 touchdowns. I can't believe what happened that day."
Temple gave a lengthy speech thanking family, friends, teammates and even many of his teachers from his childhood in Kansas City. He named off every member of the Mizzou offensive line that blocked for him during his record-setting Cotton Bowl performance. And he turned to Pinkel, sitting just behind him on-stage, taking extra time to thank his college coach.
"My moment we're celebrating but I want to highlight you, Coach Pinkel," said Temple. "This was my coach. This was the person that developed me into a man and as an individual. I will forever be grateful for you."
Pinkel led Mizzou to a second victory in the Cotton Bowl Classic when his Tigers defeated Oklahoma State 41-31 on January 3rd, 2014.
"There is no bowl like the Cotton Bowl," said Pinkel. "It is different from them all."
Both Cotton Bowl victories under Pinkel served as the final win of the season for arguably his two best teams at Missouri. The 2007 team featured stars like Chase Daniel, Jeremy Maclin, Chase Coffman, Martin Rucker and Temple. Many of those same faces would go on to win a second straight Big 12 North title in 2008. The 2013 team won the first of two straight SEC East Division championships before finishing 12-2 and ranked 5th in the nation following their victory over OSU.
"The only way you have success in this business is to develop a team atmosphere," said Pinkel. "All working together, unselfishly, for the good of the team. And we did that."
Pinkel thanked all of his former players, coaches and co-workers at Mizzou but went out of his way to spotlight former Missouri Athletic Director Mike Alden. Alden hired Pinkel in 2001 and oversaw his entire 15 year run at the University, eventually seeing Pinkel become the program's all-time wins leader. Pinkel set that mark in his second Cotton Bowl win in 2014.
"We had two great games that we were very, very fortunate to win," said Pinkel. "I'm so honored to be up here."