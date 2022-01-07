COLUMBIA- Gary Pinkel, Missouri's all-time winningest football coach, will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2022 a source confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports on Friday. Brett McMurphy from the Action Network first reported the news.
Pinkel arrived at Mizzou for the 2001 football season and took a program that not been to a bowl game since 1998 back to the postseason in just his third year in Columbia. That was just the beginning for Pinkel, who would go on to win a school-record 118 games as head coach before his retirement following the 2015 season.
Mizzou Football flourished like fans had not seen for decades under Pinkel's leadership. The Tigers won five division championships from 2007 to 2014, three in the Big 12 and two in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri won two Cotton Bowls, two Independence Bowls, the 2008 Alamo Bowl and the 2015 Citrus Bowl under Pinkel's direction.
Perhaps his greatest achievement on the field at Mizzou was his team's victory over #2 Kansas in 2007 at Arrowhead Stadium, which vaulted the Tigers to the program's first #1 ranking in the AP Poll since 1960.
Pinkel is also the all-time wins leader at the University of Toledo, where he went 73-37-3 in 10 seasons, turning the Rockets in a powerhouse in the Mid-American Conference and earning his chance to coach Mizzou. An official announcement regarding Pinkel's selection for the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 is expected on Monday.