COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou Basketball point guard Xavier Pinson announced his commitment to LSU on Monday.
Pinson posted on Instagram that he will join the fellow SEC program after narrowing down his search over the past three weeks.
Pinson is headed to LSU per his Instagram pic.twitter.com/Q5dHqFEHDX— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) April 12, 2021
The former Tiger entered the transfer portal on March 23, a few weeks after the Missouri Tigers were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Men's Tournament by Oklahoma.
Pinson averaged 10.4 points and 2.7 points assists per game over three seasons at Missouri.
Xavier Pinson takes a moment to thank #Mizzou fans one more time on his IG story pic.twitter.com/9yn6OjPFQm— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) April 12, 2021
According to Pinson's Instagram account Sunday night, his decision came down to LSU or Kansas. However, he previously announced his final choices several weeks ago were LSU, Auburn, Georgia and Nebraska.