TAMPA, Fl. - The Missouri Tigers play in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, against Wake Forest on Friday.
The bowl game is one of the many Gasparilla-themed events in Tampa over the year. However, there are many Missouri fans who hear the name and ask, "What is Gasparilla?"
Gasparilla is the name of the pirate legend Jose Gaspar. According to the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla History Committee, Gaspar was a Spanish Naval Officer who left his duties in the 1700s and voyaged to the Gulf of Mexico to become a pirate.
"He said, 'I'm done. I'm going to become a pirate.' So he controlled the entire southwest coast of Florida and the Gulf of Mexico," Lee Winter, member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla (YMKG), said.
After a successful pirate career, the legend has it that Gaspar was taken down in an attack gone wrong in December of 1821 by the U.S.S Enterprise.
"He was one of the last ones on the ship," Winter said. "He said, 'I am not going to die by the hands of these people.' So he wrapped the heavy chain around him, jumped off the ship raising his sword in defiance and said 'I will die by no man, but by my own,' So that's the end of it."
Gasparilla is still known today because of an effort to increase tourism to Tampa in 1904. A reporter brought the theme to their "May Day" festival.
"So they came up with the idea of this invasion," Winter said.
The original committee is known today as the "Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla." They still conduct the event with the city, which includes a parade that is invaded by pirates coming in from the bay. It now occurs the last Saturday in January. Over the years, the festivities have become an identity for Tampa.
“It helps us to promote the unique culture of Tampa," Don Barnes, executive officer of the YMKG, said.
“It could be anywhere between 200,000 to 300,000 people from all over the world attend the invasion," Winter said.
Beyond the festivities in January, The Krewe helps put on events year-round like the Gasparilla Bowl.
“What a lot of people don’t know about the Krewe is we do a lot in the community," Winter said. "During the year, we did 48 events."
The YMKG is known for their pirates and parade floats. At the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl, there will be eight floats at the stadium including one from YMKG.
"You will get a chance to see the rich culture on that day," Barnes said.
In January, there be will 105 floats that appear in the parade.
Barnes explained The Krewe's involvement in events like the Gasparilla Bowl is to encourage more tourists to come to the main event.
"We have plenty of folks from here in the local area who come out to our parades. What we are trying to do is bring people from Missouri," Barnes said.
From pirate lore to Tampa legend, Gaspar has become an identity for the city.