GAINESVILLE, FL- Mizzou Softball started off the SEC Tournament with high expectations. And against 10th seeded Auburn, the 7th seeded Tigers started off on a good foot.
Mizzou and Auburn would play a tight game in Gainesville but in the end the Tiger in gold and black from Columbia would emerge victorious in a tight 1-0 victory.
The only run in the game came in the bottom of the fourth as a Jenna Laird double would drive in pinch runner Emma Nichols. That was all the offense Mizzou needed as pitching and defense led the way.
Starting pitcher Jordan Weber was phenomenal, pitching a complete game shutout and striking out 8 batters.
The junior from Lee's Summit, MO did have some trouble throughout the game, especially in the second with the bases loaded and one out. Weber would get Auburn 2nd baseman Carlee McCondiche to fly out and a throw by Mizzou right fielder Alex Honnold would get runner from third out to preserve the 0-0 game.
Weber talked about the defense behind her and the trust she has in them.
"I think it's a big deal when you know your defense behind you can get the job done and back you up." Weber said. "I think that's exactly what they did this game and that just gives me more confidence knowing that they're behind me."
The Tigers now advance in the tournament to set up a rematch against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers in the final two games of their regular season series last weekend. First pitch is at 1:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.