COLUMBIA- As Mizzou prepares to face the number 1 team in the nation, who their "QB 1" will be on Saturday remains unclear. Connor Bazelak has started all but two games behind center since the beginning of last season, but inconsistent play and an injury cast doubt over whether he will start against top-ranked Georgia.
"We won't know anything until we get through practice where Connor's at," said Drinkwitz at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
Drinkwitz reiterated what he said about Bazelak's injury after Saturday's win over Vanderbilt: that it is a "soft tissue" injury. "Soft tissue" injuries are generally defined as injuries to muscles, tendons or ligaments providing for a wide range of possible ailments. Drinkwitz said Mizzou will continue to monitor Bazelak's progress this week in practice and an injury report will be released on Thursday, as has been customary for Missouri this season.
Tuesday practice was completely closed to the media for the first time all season. There is usually a 30 to 40 minute window of practice on Tuesdays that media are permitted to watch and record video of. Drinkwitz fielded several questions about the quarterback situation but refused to make any definitive statements about Bazelak's health, who may start against Georgia or what a multi-QB system might look like with Macon and Redshirt Freshman Brady Cook.
"Those guys have both been getting reps and we had a plan that you saw unfold in front of you (against Vanderbilt) about how we were kinda orchestrate the game should something happen to Connor," said Drinkwitz. "I think that plan will just stay in place. I'm not stressed about it."
Drinkwitz stressed that Mizzou chose to use Macon to close out the Vanderbilt game because the situation dictated more quarterback run plays, something that Macon excelled at.
"Had it been a different situation, maybe Brady is more comfortable in some of the schemes that we have and would have put him in the game," said Drinkwitz. "With the schemes that we were running right there I think that was the best player for those schemes."
Regardless of health, Drinkwitz said he will only play multiple quarterbacks in the game if he believes it will help the team win. That's something Drinkwitz hasn't felt was necessary through the Tigers' first 8 games.
"We're gonna play the best person that gives us a chance to win the game," said Drinkwitz. "So if we felt like multiple quarterbacks gave us the better chance to win the game then we would do that."
Drinkwitz also downplayed any concerns that the freedom of movement in college football through the transfer portal could factor in to playing time at the quarterback position.
"I think the toughest thing about quarterback is usually you just play one. And there's an old saying, if you have two you don't have any," said Drinkwitz. "I don't think you can operate a program based out of fear. I don't think you can operate a program based out of fear of what players on your team are gonna do if they don't like the decisions that you make. You have to make decisions that are in the best interest of the team."
Ultimately only time will reveal what Mizzou does at the quarterback position on Saturday and for the rest of the season.
"Y'all are dealing in hypotheticals, which is fine. That's the job but you keep asking hypothetical questions," said Drinkwitz on Tuesday. "Let's go practice Tuesday and I'll have a lot more answers after today's practice of where we're at. And we'll practice Wednesday and see where we're at and then we'll find out Thursday where the injury report is and then we'll go."