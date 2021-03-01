Mitchell Forde from PowerMizzou.com joined KOMU 8 Sports Director on Sports Xtra Sunday night to discuss the opening of Mizzou Football's 2021 Spring Camp and what Mizzou Men's Basketball needs to do down the stretch to secure a good seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you