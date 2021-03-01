Mitchell Forde from PowerMizzou.com joined KOMU 8 Sports Director on Sports Xtra Sunday night to discuss the opening of Mizzou Football's 2021 Spring Camp and what Mizzou Men's Basketball needs to do down the stretch to secure a good seed in the NCAA Tournament.
PowerMizzou.com's Mitchell Forde joins Sports Xtra
Ben Arnet
Sports Director
I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
© Copyright 2021 KOMU 8, 5550 Hwy 63 S Columbia, MO | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.