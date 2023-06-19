COLUMBIA - Former Missouri point guard and the program's all-time assists leader Phil Pressey is joining the coaching staff of the Boston Celtics, a source confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports on Monday. Pressey spent last season as a graduate assistant on head coach Dennis Gates' staff at Mizzou. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported the news, citing a league source.
Pressey played in 125 games for the Celtics organization over two seasons from 2013 to 2015. He then spent time with the 76ers and Suns during the 2015-16 season before playing professionally overseas for several years. Pressey retired from competition following the 2021-22 season to start his coaching carer at his alma mater.
Pressey finished his Mizzou career with a program record 580 assists in just three seasons from 2010-2013. He is also the coach and general manager for Mizzou's "Show-Me Squad" team that is set to participate in the TBT Tournament this summer.