COLUMBIA - Former Missouri point guard and the program's all-time assists leader Phil Pressey is joining the coaching staff of the Boston Celtics, a source confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports on Monday.  Pressey spent last season as a graduate assistant on head coach Dennis Gates' staff at Mizzou.  Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported the news, citing a league source.

Pressey played in 125 games for the Celtics organization over two seasons from 2013 to 2015.  He then spent time with the 76ers and Suns during the 2015-16 season before playing professionally overseas for several years.  Pressey retired from competition following the 2021-22 season to start his coaching carer at his alma mater.

Pressey finished his Mizzou career with a program record 580 assists in just three seasons from 2010-2013.  He is also the coach and general manager for Mizzou's "Show-Me Squad" team that is set to participate in the TBT Tournament this summer. 

