COLUMBIA — Eleven months ago, Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. called his mom before practice to tell her something felt off.
"He did tell me, 'Mom, I feel like something's going on with my leg, it's not right,'" Shamika Jones, Rakestraw's mother, said. "So I was like, 'You know what, just try to get through practice and have the staff look at it afterwards.' He called me about 30 minutes later, and in my head, I'm like, 'Oh gosh, what is it now?'"
Rakestraw's second call delivered devastating news. He had torn his ACL and would be out for the rest of the season, marking the first time he'd miss a game for the Tigers.
"He broke down, and he just cried," Jones said. "I tried to console him, like, 'We don't know anything, we don't know what it is, we're not going to claim that, we're going to give it to God.' Once we did find out it was the ACL, he just felt like he was never going to be back."
Rakestraw faced adversity as a shy kid growing up in Dallas, often being "the smallest kid on the field."
"He learned the feeling of being turned away or kind of shied against because he was so small," Jones said. "So instead of me allowing him to let that kind of deter him, I would use that as a sense of sending him back out there and motivating him, like, 'You have what it takes. I believe in you, it's time to get out there and show them why you deserve that spot.'"
"There was a lot of crying," Jones said, recounting memories of her son's youth sports experience with a smile. "A lot of crying, at times wanting to just quit, feeling like they're never going to see me, see my talent."
But a strong-willed Rakestraw didn't quit — his passion only grew stronger. His stepfather, Walter Quigley, Jr., was always there to fuel the fire.
"He would kind of get my husband and want him to go out and run drills with him," Jones said. "So there would be times where Ennis would come in, I mean, he was crying, mad at my husband because he was just pushing him that hard, you know. Or he'd lost a game, and you know, he just didn't like to lose. But every time you saw him, he'd have a football with him. There were times where I'd want him to be regular Ennis, and he's in the store catching the ball, doing little drills. He just loved football."
As he began working with Duncanville High School football coaching staff, Rakestraw's talent bloomed alongside other multiple Division 1 recruits within the secondary. He had always played basketball too growing up, which he still credits as the foundation for his quickness.
But Rakestraw's athleticism wasn't his only attribute that led to his success in playing the "mind game" that is the cornerback position.
"He is a very intelligent young man," Jones said. "People do not really know that he's into books. He's always been an all-around student-athlete, and he's never given me any problems."
Jones said her son's teachers, all the way back to elementary, still reach out with support for the kid that once brightened their classrooms.
"That lets me know how much of an impact or how much the teachers love my son," Jones said. "There's so many of his grade school teachers, high school teachers, that I keep in contact with. We built the relationships just because they could see greatness in him, and they saw his support system. We wanted just as much for him as he wanted for himself."
Jones' parents often helped her raise Rakestraw when he was a child. She says taught him the importance of being family-oriented, which he still maintains as the big brother for his three younger siblings.
"His younger siblings, they adore him," Jones said. "I mean, they're his biggest fans. Anything he does, they're highlighting it, telling people their big brother goes to Missouri. Even the six-year-old goes to school and tells the teachers about him."
The ask me “why you play football”.. they depending on me🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5QG7upmAIS— Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) April 30, 2022
The commitment to family goes both ways. Jones poured everything she had into raising her son after giving birth to him as a teenager.
“I feel like I messed up my mom’s college career,” Rakestraw told the Columbia Missourian in 2020. “I made a promise to myself that I’m going to get to college for free. She ain’t going to have to worry about trying to help me out with student loans or debt."
“That’s why I got up every time.”
Rakestraw learned the severity of his injury while sitting next to Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Drinkwitz knew Rakestraw's importance to the team from the moment he committed, immediately proving true when Rakestraw started in all 10 games of the 2020 season as a true freshman.
Drinkwitz's character stood out to Jones and Rakestraw during the recruiting process. He never pushed for an early commitment, according to Jones, and Missouri's interest in Rakestraw — which came months prior to many of the Power 5 schools who extended him a scholarship offer — always remained resolute.
When Rakestraw's knee injury came to light, Drinkwitz showed a more insistent tone.
"He patted me on the shoulder," Rakestraw said of his head coach, "and was like, 'Just don't distance yourself from the team. We still want you here, we expect you to come back 100 percent.' It's the little things like that that go a long way in someone's mind."
"[Drinkwitz] said, 'Most of the time, if players separate themselves from the team, the recovery process is long, it's drawn out,'" Jones said. "That was a good thing that that was his expectation with Ennis, like when he was able to be present, he had to be present."
Rakestraw knew the Mizzou family would always be behind him. Even then, facing the biggest obstacle of his career meant he needed the family that had been behind him for his entire life. Jones and Quigley came to Columbia to be with Ennis during his surgery and the tough aftermath.
"The day he was discharged from the hospital, he was required to go to the training facility so that they could work his leg out," Jones said. "I remember the first pulling of the leg, the scream that came out from him, it's nothing that I had ever heard. And as a mom, it really did something to me. I had to completely leave the building and sit outside and let my husband stay in with him because he was in so much pain."
Rakestraw's leg contained an IV tube to administer pain-relieving medication. But when the medicine would run out, he'd be in agony.
"I've never slept so light in my life because as soon as I would drift off, he'd start screaming in pain at night," Jones said. "So I was up around the clock, making sure he's okay."
Matters grew worse once Jones and Quigley returned to Dallas.
"There was a point where he completely shut down," Jones said. "To me, he shut down. I probably hadn't been back in Texas for more than 48 hours, and my dad called me. Ennis spoke with my dad, and he was kind of crying, in pain. So I called [Ennis] up to ask him what was going on. He hadn't been taking his meds, he hadn't been eating, so I immediately got in contact with the school."
Jones returned to Columbia for a second time, knowing that she'd have to motivate her son to power through the pain. After all they'd been through, she wasn't going to let her son give up on his recovery.
"When I departed that second time, I had so much confidence that this visit with just him and I alone really helped pull him up the rest of the way, with the support of his team and coaches," Jones said.
Missouri football Associate Director of Operations Max Molz stepped up in Jones' absence, helping Rakestraw get to and from the facility and bringing him nutritional shakes to stay in shape.
So did Rakestraw's roommates: the Florida-native trio of Jaylon Carlies, Tyler Jones and Johnny Walker, Jr.
"And as far as the roommates, oh my god, I love them like they're my three lost sons," Jones said. "When I left Ennis to come back to Texas, I hugged him, he was in the car with JC [Carlies]. I was crying, and I just told JC, 'Please take care of my baby for me, I have to go,' and he said, 'He'll be alright. I have him.'"
They'd have to do more than lift just his spirits, but they always lent a hand.
"There were times when I was down there and I couldn't really help physically lift Ennis up because I'm smaller than him, of course," Jones said. "He would just scream through the door, 'Johnny! Johnny!' And Johnny would come running whether he was half asleep. Half of the time he had sleep in his eyes, but he was, like, running in trying to see what was going on with him, so they did everything that I could not do."
“It was tough, but it wasn’t tough for us," Carlies said. "It was just tough to see him like that, just knowing the person he is. He’s a real strong person, so you know, just seeing him not being able to move the way he wants to and seeing how that really hurts him, that just kind of hurt us in a way, but we always had to make sure we helped our brother out.”
As time went on, Rakestraw's attitude grew more resilient, updating his mom on his progress.
"He would slowly send me pictures of him lifting his leg, maybe a little bit higher than before," Jones said. "Then he started to walk and raise it up all the way by himself, and that really gave me confidence to know he's slowly getting himself back. He's building that confidence, kind of trusting himself and trusting the process a bit more now."
That process didn't just consist of physical rehab. Less than two months after his surgery, Rakestraw spent a day with Chad Bass' fourth-grade class at Parkade Elementary School in collaboration with the Horns Down NIL collective. The two-time SEC Honor Roll athlete posted a 3.92 GPA this past spring, pursuing a degree in sports management. During the summer, he continued to give back, going to birthday parties and volunteering at youth football camps.
"He does the same thing when he's home in Dallas, you know, things that people do not know, no pictures are being taken, he's behind the scenes talking to the youth and speaking like a mentor," Jones said. "A lot of his older guys that he knows, if they work with football players or kids in general, they'll invite him just to come along. He grew up with that mentality of always trying to reach back, and it starts with the kids."
Good fortune continued for Rakestraw, who received full clearance from the Missouri training staff ahead of fall camp. Although he'd missed spring workouts, it didn't take long to get back to where he'd once been as an athlete.
"I used to compete with the guys in front of me," Rakestraw said before the first day of fall camp. "At first, I wasn’t quite as fast as them, but now I’ve caught back up. So they’ve been pushing me, without even knowing it.”
Even Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker was surprised at how well he'd bounced back, noting in an Aug. 16 press conference that Rakestraw was doing everything asked of him in practice. Picking up where he left off, he earned a starting role in Missouri's debut game against Louisiana Tech.
“Coach Baker is a great person, he’s a funny person," Rakestraw told the media ahead of the Louisiana Tech game. "My relationship with him, it was kind of different, you know. I didn’t get to play, and I always wondered like where I’d fit into a role, and he talked to me. He told me like, 'They’re ready for me to come back,' he just gave me 100% confidence during my process in rehab. Like I said, he’s a funny guy, but also when it’s time to get to work, we all get to work. It’s like family with him."
But when the emotions swirled ahead of his first game back at Faurot Field since his injury, Rakestraw needed his mom, just like he did 10 months prior.
"He FaceTimed me, I think they were kind of just getting to the stadium, kind of walking around, warming up," Jones said. "And I could kind of see in his eyes, he was in a humbled state. And I asked him, 'This is what we've been waiting on, are you okay? Are you ready?' And he just had a very emotional moment and just broke down, like, 'I'm finally back. When I got injured, I didn't know this was possible. I didn't know what my future held, and I'm finally here.'
"Just to have that FaceTime conversation with him, to see that passion and everything in his eyes, it humbled me in that moment, to let me know, like wow, he really loves this game and wanted to get back to his team. He calls them his brothers."
Rakestraw continues to claw back from the depths of his injury, climbing the mountain that is the 2022 regular season. But no peak could be higher than his performance against Abilene Christian, with his family in the stands cheering him on for the first time since making his return.
Rakestraw cut the Wildcats' first drive of the second half short with his first collegiate interception. The play secured good field position for the Tiger offense, who took just four plays to reach the end zone and take a three-possession lead. The Tigers went on to defeat Abilene Christian 34-17, and the Tigers had more to celebrate than just their second win of the season.
"He told me during the game, he said, ‘That’s my first one,’ so I was like, 'Holy cow, I would’ve never guessed that,'" Baker said after the game. "The cool thing is he had put that on film throughout camp. I mean, multiple times, that same exact situation where he’s been physical at the point of attack, and the ball’s kind of popped into his hands, so just to see him overcome, obviously, the hard road back from a knee surgery, but then being able to transfer what he’s done in practice to the game tape is always awesome as a coach, but I couldn’t be happier for him. He’s playing at a high level again, he’s ultra competitive, he’s physical. He’s a joy to coach, he’s a lot of fun to coach. I wish I had a whole room full of Ennis Rakestraws. He’s a special young man."
“Man, it’s awesome," Missouri senior defensive back Martez Manuel said. "You know, a lot of people get an injury like that, and they shut down, but Ennis kept working, and to see he’s finally getting rewarded for all that he’s been through is a great feeling, and I was really excited to see that for him."
Whether it was his Tiger family or his loving mother, stepfather, siblings and more, people were always there to support and invest time and energy into Rakestraw just like he'd done for those around him.
“My mom was always trying to be positive, but you know, as a son, I could see in her face that she was kind of devastated because we’ve never been in any situation," Rakestraw said. "But she just remained confident in me, even though it was tough times. So, I had to owe it to myself where if my mom can sit here and act like everything’s okay, I know everything’s going to be okay, so I’ve gotta, it’s me versus me at that point.
"We've got a great support staff here, people like Molly [O'Mara Fillmore], she always checked up on me, Drink[witz] checked up on me. Down in the training room, they always made sure I was straight every day, and we got after it. It was painful, but I’m here now," Rakestraw said.
Rakestraw still has a personal journey ahead as he continues to work on his craft in hopes of one day making it to the NFL. But in proving his old self wrong, overcoming the doubts and fighting through the pain to make it where he is now, he's given his mother everything she's asked of him.
"He's still working to try to get as good as he can get," Jones said. "But I'm super proud of him. If he doesn't play another snap of football, I will be just as proud of him. It was hard to see him go through this, but I really do think it humbled him... in one snap, it could be your last play. He's cherishing every moment of every game, every practice, because he witnessed what it was like to feel like it was your last time playing."