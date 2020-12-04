COLUMBIA- The Southeastern Conference revealed its remaining football schedule for the final two weekends of the season on Friday afternoon.
Missouri will host Georgia at Faurot Field on Saturday, Dec. 12 and the Tigers will travel to Starkville, MS to take on Mississippi State on Dec. 19.
Dec. 12 had already been designated by the SEC as an open date for schools to reschedule postponed games. Dec. 19 is the date of the SEC Championship Game. Teams that do not qualify for the championship game may play games rescheduled for that date.
The SEC waited to officially schedule the season's remaining games until the final two weeks due to numerous changes to the schedule in response to COVID-19.
Multiple games have been postponed and rescheduled throughout the season when teams have been hit the virus and did not have a sufficient number of players to play.
Here is the rest of the 2020 SEC Football season schedule:
Schedule of SEC Football Games for Dec. 12:
- LSU at Florida (rescheduled from Oct. 17)
- Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
- Georgia at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov.14)
- Ole Miss at Texas A&M (rescheduled from Nov. 21)
- Tennessee at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from Nov. 28)
- Alabama at Arkansas (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
Schedule of SEC Football games for Dec. 19:
- Texas A&M at Tennessee (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
- Ole Miss at LSU (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
- Missouri at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
- Vanderbilt at Georgia (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
- SEC Football Championship, Atlanta, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT
Both Texas A&M and Georgia remain mathematically eligible to qualify for the SEC Championship Game. If either or both of those teams make it to Atlanta their Dec. 19 regular season games will be declared a "no contest."