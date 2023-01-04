According to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel and 247's Chris Hummer, Mizzou is close to hiring Kirby Moore to be its new offensive coordinator. Multiple media outlets including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and FootballScoop.com comfirmed the initial reporting. Moore just finished his first season as the offensive coordinator at Fresno State. Prior to 2022, Moore coached wide receivers at Fresno State. He also was Fresno's passing game coordinator in 2020 and 2021.
Kirby Moore also has coaching experience at Washington and the College of Idaho. He played wide receiver at Boise State from 2009 to 2013, just before Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's stint on the Broncos coaching staff from 2014-15. Moore's older brother, Kellen, played quarterback at Boise State and is the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.
Moore would become the first assistant coach to the hold the title of Offensive Coordinator under Eliah Drinkwitz. In his previous three seasons as head coach, Drinkwitz has handled the duties of offensive coordinator. He switched former wide receivers coach Bush Hamdan to quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season and incorporated Hamdan into some of the play-calling before Hamdan left to become offensive coordinator at Boise State in December.
Mizzou has not officially confirmed the reports of Moore's impending hiring. The Tigers just finished their third season under Eliah Drinkwitz as head coach with a loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl, completing their second straight (6-7) season.