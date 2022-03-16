COLUMBIA — Mizzou Football will host JT Daniels, one of the top quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal, this weekend, according to a report from Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. Griffith reports that Missouri was the first program to contact Daniels once he decided to leave Georgia.
Daniels was playing well, starting the first three games of the 2021 season, when injuries forced him to the sideline (he also missed time due to a knee injury in 2020).
Stetson Benett took over as the Bulldog starter and led Georgia to the National Championship last season, never handing the reigns back to Daniels.
Daniels threw for 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in parts of 6 games in 2021 including going 7-11 passing for 82 yards a touchdown and an interception against Missouri on November 6th. He began his career at USC before transferring to Georgia and has 32 career touchdown passes over 4 seasons.
When Bennett decided to return for one more season in Athens, Daniels made the decision to leave the program and look for playing time elsewhere.
Mizzou has reportedly entertained other transfer quarterbacks in their search to replace Connor Bazelak. Bazelak had been the primary starter since Eliah Drinkwitz became the head coach and won the 2020 SEC Co-Freshman of the Year Award. Injuries and erratic play derailed Bazelak's sophomore season in 2021 and he transferred to Indiana.
Drinkwitz put his remaining scholarship quarterbacks, redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and sophomore Brady Cook, into an open competition during Spring Camp.
Just last week, Drinkwitz commented to the media that while the program was not actively looking for a veteran option in the transfer portal, he would be open to the possibility should the right fit present itself.
Mizzou will also welcome freshman quarterback Sam Horn in the fall. Horn is a four-star recruit from Georgia who threw for more than 10,000 yards in high school.