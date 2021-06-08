The long-awaited return of the Missouri-Kansas rivalry in men's basketball has an official date. KU shared a portion of its 2021-22 schedule on social media Tuesday including the matchup with Mizzou on Saturday December 11th. A game time and television information have not been announced. The first game in the six game series between the border rivals will take place at KU's Allen Fieldhouse.
Missouri and Kansas have not met in an official men's basketball game since the regular finale in 2012, which the Jayhawks won in overtime. Missouri defeated Kansas in that season's game at Mizzou Arena. The nation's oldest college rivalry west of the Mississippi River came to an end when Mizzou left the Big 12 Conference to join the SEC following the 2011-12 season and Kansas repeatedly declined matching up in non-conference play.
The only time the two teams have shared the same court since Missouri's defection from the Big 12 came in October 2017. Mizzou and KU played a charity exhibition game in Kansas City to benefit victims of the hurricanes that hit the southern US in the Fall of that year and raised $1.75 million.