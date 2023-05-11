COLUMBIA − In its first offseason in Columbia, the brand new Missouri volleyball coaching staff aims to introduce themselves to the community through fan engagement.
The team hosted a free youth clinic on April 29 for children 6 years and younger, an event the new coaching staff hopes will be an initial step to reinvigorating interest in Missouri volleyball.
"The idea to create this event was to bring the community back in," Wendel Camargo, one of the team's recruiting coordinators said. "We are a new staff, we have new players, and we just want to give back to the community and get them more involved with us."
Inheriting a program that finished 2-16 in conference play in 2022, first-year head coach Dawn Sullivan said she understands it will be no small task turning the program around but believes the first step is community engagement.
"I think you have to start with relationship building," Sullivan said. "You got to really connect with people, and I have to serve them. I always feel that as you do that and as you train, championships will kind of make their way."
In her five years at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Sullivan took the Rebels from dead last in the Mountain West to a conference championship in 2022, something she hopes to replicate in Columbia.
"We want to win championships," Sullivan said. "We want to build on this really rich history and bring it back on the map."
On Friday, the Missouri volleyball team announced several new camp dates this summer for children of all ages. There are 19 sessions available beginning on June 5, and all of the camps will be held at the Hearnes Center.
Parents can sign up their children online on the Mizzou Athletics website.