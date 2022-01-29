AMES, Ia. — Missouri men's basketball suffered its third straight loss on Saturday, falling to No. 23 Iowa State 67-50.
DaJuan Gordon and Boogie Coleman were the only Tigers in double-figures, scoring 15 and 10 points respectively. Kobe Brown struggled throughout the contest, making just one of his eight shot attempts to put up three points.
"I would imagine that was a focus point, to defend Kobe," head coach Cuonzo Martin said after the game. "Simply said, Kobe has to be better, one for eight in 35 minutes, I mean, because they had switches on the perimeter where the point guard's on Kobe, and he's got to take advantage of those opportunities... I think he's a better talent than what his game showed tonight."
The Tigers kept the game close in the first half, shooting over 50% from the field to enter the locker room down 32-29, even with 13 turnovers.
A poor shooting performance in the second half kept Missouri from maintaining pace with the Cyclones. After shooting just 34% from the field and making just one of 10 three-point attempts, the ISU offense found its groove in the second half to build a hefty lead.
Iowa State strung together a 15-0 run from 16:08 in the second half until 11 minutes remained, during which the Cyclones hit all seven of their shot attempts. The Cyclones' leading scorer Izaiah Brockington led the way with 15 points, while freshman guard Tyrese Hunter scored 14 points in an efficient 7-of-12 performance.
"That's something that, this team, we have all struggled with this year," Gordon said. "We done went up on teams that are the best in the country, and we done lost the lead. It's nothing with the opponent, it's all within Mizzou, so that's something that we all have to work on. We have to be able to maintain a lead once we get up."
The Tigers led for a significant chunk of the first half, but a technical foul assessed against Martin with under a minute left gave the Cyclones four free throws after a questionable foul call went against Ronnie DeGray III while contesting a Brockington dunk attempt.
"As I watched up on the monitor, I said he jumped straight up," Martin said. "I don't use cuss words, I didn't yell, so when it happened, I said 'that's not a foul'... I asked to the two [other] officials, 'ask him what I said to him. I'd like to know it myself,' and he gave me a technical foul like he was ready to give it to me."
Javon Pickett only played six minutes, exiting the game with a head injury. He returned to the bench during the second half but went back to the locker room minutes later. Martin said that Pickett suffered from vision problems.
"Javon is one of those guys who just gets us all together and makes sure everything's right," Gordon said, "and that's when one of the other older guys, like me, Kobe, Boogie, we need to step up and be one of those guys to help lead the team. His grit and his leadership hurt us this game, him being gone."
Jordan Wilmore did not travel with the team due to a back injury, according to Martin.
The Tigers have lost five of their last six games, putting them at 8-12 this season. Mizzou next takes the floor on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when the Florida Gators will come to Mizzou Arena.