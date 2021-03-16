COLUMBIA - Seven swimmers from the University of Missouri are headed to the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, but one is going in with a vengeance.
If you’ve heard anything about Mizzou swimming over the last four years, chances are you know Sarah Thompson. The two-time SEC Swimmer of the week holds Mizzou’s record for the 50 Free and has been unstoppable since she started competing her sophomore year of high school.
“I decided I would pick up swimming as some cross-conditioning for the summer and then fell in love with it,” Thompson said.
It turns out she was pretty good, too. In high school she earned two Tennessee state championship titles in the 50 Free, an event which would become a huge part of her collegiate swimming career.
“It’s just the peak amount of power and excitement,” Thompson said.
In the 50 Free, athletes swim the length of the pool four times without coming up for air. Thompson said the event goes by quick and leaves no room for error.
“Something as simple as slipping off the wall you can somewhat correct in the 100 Free, but in a 50 you’ve got one shot,” Thompson said.
She learned that the hard way at this year’s SEC Championships. In this competition there are A, B, and C finals. The swimmers with the fastest times in the preliminary round go on to compete in the A-Final. Everyone expected Thompson to make the cut, but one bad turn off the wall put her in the B-Final.
“Sometimes you make mistakes and you obviously know the error,” Thompson said. “But that turn, I honestly couldn’t have told you going into it that I was going to mess it up. My foot slipped off the wall.”
That slip took Thompson out of the running for first place, but despite her fate she jumped back into the practice pool to prepare for the B-Final.
“I did 15 really good turns and was like, I know how to do this,” she said. “One of my coaches was like, ‘so you’re swimming with a vengeance tonight’, and I was like yeah just a little bit.”
Her determination to swim the fastest 50 Free at the SEC Championship was clear as soon as she leapt off the block. After only 21.57 seconds, Thompson’s fingertips were the first to touch the wall as she swam this year’s second fastest 50 Free in the nation. Thompson heard her teammates scream from the stands.
“They were just so happy because at the time they knew that that was my best effort and that was what should’ve happened in the morning,” Thompson said. “That time would have won the meet.”
Instead of harping on what could have been, Thompson is using her experience as motivation for her upcoming meet.
“It’ll give me a little more fuel to the fire for next year and the NCAA's,” she said.
On March 17th the nation’s best swimmers will compete in the most important meet of the year. Thompson said the NCAA's are another ballgame.
“It’s the top most elite swimmers in the United States all competing," Thompson said. "It’s just a crazy experience.”
As a four-time NCAA qualifier, she knows what to expect.
“This is what we train all year for. It’s been a long haul, but everyone’s always had this goal in mind," Thompson said. "Now we’re almost here.”
This year's NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving championship will begin on March 17 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. The Mizzou swimming and diving team will compete in events from March 18-20. Thompson will swim in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 100 Back and is excited for the teams to show their strengths at such a high level.