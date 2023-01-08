COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Arkansas 77-55 in their first conference loss of the season.
Coach Robin Pingeton said she "didn't necessarily see [the game] playing out this way."
"Those are the ones that sting a little bit deeper, because you hate to disappoint," Pingeton said, referring to her team's loss following the excitement of the close win by the men's team the day before.
The Tigers were looking to improve to 4-0 in conference play following recent SEC wins against Alabama, Auburn and Kentucky.
Missouri led for the first quarter, with points from Haley Troup and Mama Dembele bringing the Tigers to nine points over the Razorbacks' eight. However, following this early lead, the Tigers failed to score a field goal for over 11 minutes between the first and second quarter.
Arkansas pulled ahead at the beginning of the second quarter and continued to widen the gap with threes from Chrissy Carr and Saylor Poffenbarger.
The Tigers tried to get some momentum going with a scoring run late in the second quarter. Troup put up five points with under two minutes left in the half, along with scores from Lauren Hansen and Micah Linthacum.
The half ended with Arkansas on top, 31-22.
Mizzou struggled to make shots in the first half, with only seven out of 36 made in the first two quarters. Although offensive rebounds from Sara-Rose Smith and Katlyn Gilbert gave the team second chances to score, the team was not able to follow through on the majority of their possessions.
"I haven't seen a game where we've shot this badly for a while," said head coach Robin Pingeton. "We took some rushed shots, off-balance shots, shots that maybe weren't best for different players."
Despite the offensive struggles, the Tigers kept fighting on the defensive side, racking up seven total steals and seven points on fast breaks.
"We did a really good job with our resiliency on the defensive end, especially in the first half," said Pingeton.
A steal, layup and foul shot sequence from Hayley Frank gave the Tigers some life at the conclusion of the third quarter, bringing it to 49-38, but this energy did not pick up to close the gap for Mizzou in the last minutes of the game.
Smith's three pointer and foul shots from Troup added points to the board late in the fourth, but ultimately their efforts were not enough to withstand the onslaught of scoring from Arkansas.
“We have to be hungry to learn when we go back and watch film and make the adjustments and then just go into Thursday night with even more fire," said Frank.
Troup led Missouri with 24 points. The Razorbacks' Erynn Barnum and Poffenbarger put up 21 and 24 respectively.
As the Tigers look ahead to facing more SEC teams in the coming weeks, including currently undefeated South Carolina on Jan. 15, Coach Pingeton is keeping the focus on the day-to-day.
"I think the highs, the lows, in that locker room have to stay pretty solid. It's about winning tomorrow, and it's one day at a time," said Pingeton.
The Tigers will face LSU on Thursday at Mizzou Arena.